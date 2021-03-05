Impact Sweet Spreads in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026c

Sweet spreads is expected to record strong growth in retail volume terms and stronger growth in retail current value terms in 2020, on a par with that seen across the review period. All categories are likely to see positive performances by both measures, as sweet spreads are an affordable

and convenient way to consume treats in economically difficult times. The unit prices of such products are moderate to low, and they are accessible to consumers from different income groups, which is particular…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Table of content

Sweet Spreads in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sweet spreads sees strong growth in 2020, as consumers seek out affordable ways to enjoy sweet treats

Honey’s healthy profile boosts sales in 2020 as packaged honey manufactures vie with local farmers for share

Local honey and jam producers are ahead of international players in the popularity stakes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Accelerated pace of life and improving purchasing power will boost sweet spreads

Growing health and wellness trends will lead to new developments within sweet spreads

Strong advertising will maintain popularity of sweet spreads, but economic fragility will see a shift towards local and private label brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

