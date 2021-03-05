News

IoT for Public Safety Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

IoT for Public Safety Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global IoT for Public Safety Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 18% from USD 22.00 Billion in 2021 to USD 70.00 Billion in 2028. (United States, New York City)The IoT for Public Safety market intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and extensive analyses of the data by taking into consideration the IoT for Public Safety market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers, which can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches suited for the contemporary and potential market landscape. It provides critical information pertaining to both the current and projected growth of the market. It also draws focus on technologies, volume, materials & markets, and in-depth market analysis of the IoT for Public Safety industry. The study has a section dedicated to profiling the dominant companies in the market while providing their market shares.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyze how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners size up their business further add value to the overall study.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the IoT for Public Safety industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Cisco systems, Nokia Networks, IBM, NEC, Sierra Wireless, Hitachi Vantana, West Corporation, Telit, Throughtek 

Overview of the IoT for Public Safety report:

The IoT for Public Safety market has been broadly segmented to aid readers in gaining a more in-depth understanding of different facets and attributes of the market. The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Infrastructure

    • Two-way Wireless Communication
    • Public Safety Broadband Network
    • Private/Commercial Mobile Data
    • Device-to-Device Communication
  • Services
    • Consulting Services
    • Integration and Installation Services
    • Maintenance and Support Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Critical Infrastructure Security
  • Emergency Communication and Incident Management
  • Disaster Management
  • Surveillance and Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Smart Utilities
  • Smart Building & Home Automation
  • Homeland Security
  • Smart Transportation
  • Smart Healthcare
  • Smart Manufacturing
  • Others

IoT for Public Safety market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The IoT for Public Safety Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

Which Manufacturing Technologies are prevalent in the production of IoT for Public Safety? What are the Recent Developments relating to that technology? Which Trends are responsible for these developments?

Who are the leading vendors in the Global IoT for Public Safety Market? What are their individual market standing and contact information?

What is the current industrial scenario of the Global IoT for Public Safety Market? What were the Value, Volume, Production Capacity, Cost, and Profit Margin of the overall market?

What is the outcome of the competitive analysis on the IoT for Public Safety Market both in terms of companies and regions? What is the market assessment for the IoT for Public Safety Market as per the market segmented into types and applications?

Thank you for reading our report.

About Reports and Data

Eric Lee

