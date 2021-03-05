Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2020 – 2030

Growth Prospects of the Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market

The study represents the market share in terms of US$ XX Mn/Bn and volume (XX units).

The report splits the global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market based on product type. The market is further segmented on the basis of end use.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market:

Application analysis

The presented study dissects the global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.

The quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market scenario in different regions and key success factors impacting the growth of the market in each region is provided in the market study. The different regions covered in the report include:

The major players in global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market include:

Shell

DowDuPont

Exxon Mobil

Sasol

BASF

CNPC

Eastman Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

Zibo Nuoao Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Novacap

Oxea-chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

One-step (Direct) Hydrogenation

Two-step (Indirect) Hydrogenation ================== Segment by Application

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Paints & Inks

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics