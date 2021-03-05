Juice in EgyptMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Egyptian households frequently have juice, as many consumers favour natural soft drinks. This popularity makes juice highly competitive, with different manufacturers supplying a wide variety of offerings, focusing on different qualities and prices to suit all consumer income levels.

Euromonitor International's Juice in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Juice in Egypt

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Juice Remains A Popular Soft Drink Choice, But Consumers Start To Pay Attention To Sugar Levels

Players Respond To Increased Unit-prices Through Price Promotions and Economic Offerings

Exports Are Set To Increase Over the Forecast Period, As Off-trade and On-trade Value Growth Remains Substantial

Competitive Landscape

Limited Edition Launches Include Juhayna Food’s Ramadan Range and Four Flavours for Beyti’s Tropicana

Faragalla Group Continues To Lead Juice Sales With Popular Offerings, Easily Sourced Through Extensive Distribution Networks

As Prices Rise, Manufacturers Compete To Attract Consumers, Through New Product Developments and Increased Promotional Activities

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Value Sales of Soft Drinks Benefit From A Rise in Unit Prices, and the Growing Health and Wellness Trend Shapes the Landscape

An Increased Interest in the Health and Wellness Trend Impacts Soft Drinks Options As Players Respond To Consumer Demands

in 2019, Pepsi-cola and Coca-Cola Retain Leads With Well-established Carbonates Brands

New Product Developments Focus on Flavour Innovations and Limited Edition Products Based on Egyptian Tastes

As Trade Between African Countries Improves and Price Pressures Decrease, Soft Drinks Will Benefit

Market Data

Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 21 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 25 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 34 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019

Table 36 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024

Table 37 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Appendix

Fountain Sales in Egypt

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Continue………….

