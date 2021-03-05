Juice in IndonesiaMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

While juice has been impacted by COVID-19-related closures and operating restrictions within the foodservice channel, the effect on overall volumes has not been overly significant as the on-trade sales base for juice is very small compared with retail, representing a very low percentage share of total purchases. However, in retail, volume sales have been adversely affected by a decline in purchasing power as consumers contend with job losses and reduced income owing to the health crisis, with ju…

Get a Free sample report.: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010395-juice-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-power-tools-market-size-study-with-by-type-engine-driven-power-tool-electric-power-tool-pneumatic-power-tool-hydraulic-and-other-power-tool-by-application-residential-applications-construction-field-industry-field-gardening-field-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flexible-battery-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nisin-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-application-meat-poultry-seafood-products-dairy-products-beverages-bakery-confectionery-products-canned-frozen-food-products-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-universal-bulldozer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Juice in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Britvic leads liquid concentrates with Teisseire brand, while Isostar from Novartis Nutrition leads the falling powder concentrates

Lockdown supports growth in liquid concentrates as it subverts sales of powder concentrates

Sustainability trend is good for growth in liquid concentrates, while Teisseire grows through diversification

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Liquid concentrates to continue to rise as powder concentrates falls

Sugar-free liquid concentrates to drive growth while powder concentrates will suffer in the face of competition from elsewhere in soft drinks

Liquid concentrates to benefit from rising sales in bottled water

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice soft vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 25 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 26 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 27 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 28 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 29 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 32 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 37 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 39 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 40 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Belgium

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

Continue………….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201