Large Cooking Appliances in GermanyMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Large cooking appliances is a mature category in Germany, with very high penetration across various products. Oven penetration in Germany at almost three out of four households is one of the highest in the world, and it has the highest penetration for built-in hobs with four out of five homes owning one. Saturation for both products is largely linked to the norm of having fitted kitchens and built-in appliances – in comparison, cooker penetration is much smaller. Given this mature backdrop, hous…

Get a Free Sample report.: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946059-large-cooking-appliances-in-germany

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-membership-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/instant-noodles-market-2020-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-suppliers-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/moringa-tea-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

* Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/openstack-service-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Large Cooking Appliances in Germany

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Housing market developments affect large cooking appliances

Ovens do comparably well, so do built-in hobs

AI is taking on the scene

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

BSH Hausgeräte dominates while Bauknecht is catching up

More players vie for share in cooker hoods

BSH’s intelligent ovens incorporate AI

CHART 1 Siemens Home Connect Range

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cookers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Range Cookers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Large Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 17 Production of Large Cooking Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Search for convenience and comfort drives value growth of consumer appliances

Emphasis on premium features

Innovation drives growth for top players

Retailers finally accept need for omnichannel strategy

Further volume sales decline inevitable amidst saturation and recession worries

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 22 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 23 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 24 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 26 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 32 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 33 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 34 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 36 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 37 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 42 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 43 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 51 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 55 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

Continue………….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201