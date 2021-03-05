Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2027 | Akzonobel, PPG, HEMPEL

“

The report titled Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Akzonobel, PPG, HEMPEL, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun Group, KCC Marine Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Chugoku Marine Paints, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings, Axalta Coatings, Zhejiang Yutong New Materials, Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Self Polishing Copolymer (SPC) Coating

Dirt Release Coating (FRC)

Ablative Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Bulk Carriers

Tankers

Container Ships

Passenger and Cruise Ships

Others



The Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Self Polishing Copolymer (SPC) Coating

1.2.3 Dirt Release Coating (FRC)

1.2.4 Ablative Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bulk Carriers

1.3.3 Tankers

1.3.4 Container Ships

1.3.5 Passenger and Cruise Ships

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Industry Trends

2.4.2 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Drivers

2.4.3 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Challenges

2.4.4 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Restraints

3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales

3.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Akzonobel

12.1.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akzonobel Overview

12.1.3 Akzonobel Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Akzonobel Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.1.5 Akzonobel Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Akzonobel Recent Developments

12.2 PPG

12.2.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.2.2 PPG Overview

12.2.3 PPG Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PPG Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.2.5 PPG Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 PPG Recent Developments

12.3 HEMPEL

12.3.1 HEMPEL Corporation Information

12.3.2 HEMPEL Overview

12.3.3 HEMPEL Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 HEMPEL Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.3.5 HEMPEL Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 HEMPEL Recent Developments

12.4 Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.5 Jotun Group

12.5.1 Jotun Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Jotun Group Overview

12.5.3 Jotun Group Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Jotun Group Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.5.5 Jotun Group Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Jotun Group Recent Developments

12.6 KCC Marine Coatings

12.6.1 KCC Marine Coatings Corporation Information

12.6.2 KCC Marine Coatings Overview

12.6.3 KCC Marine Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KCC Marine Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.6.5 KCC Marine Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 KCC Marine Coatings Recent Developments

12.7 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

12.7.1 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.7.5 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.8 Chugoku Marine Paints

12.8.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Overview

12.8.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.8.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Chugoku Marine Paints Recent Developments

12.9 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

12.9.1 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Overview

12.9.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.9.5 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Recent Developments

12.10 Axalta Coatings

12.10.1 Axalta Coatings Corporation Information

12.10.2 Axalta Coatings Overview

12.10.3 Axalta Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Axalta Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.10.5 Axalta Coatings Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Axalta Coatings Recent Developments

12.11 Zhejiang Yutong New Materials

12.11.1 Zhejiang Yutong New Materials Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhejiang Yutong New Materials Overview

12.11.3 Zhejiang Yutong New Materials Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhejiang Yutong New Materials Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.11.5 Zhejiang Yutong New Materials Recent Developments

12.12 Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd.

12.12.1 Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd. Overview

12.12.3 Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd. Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd. Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Products and Services

12.12.5 Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Production Mode & Process

13.4 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales Channels

13.4.2 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Distributors

13.5 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

