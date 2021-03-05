All news

Metal Bumper Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2020 – 2030

The recent market report on the global Metal Bumper market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Metal Bumper market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Metal Bumper Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Metal Bumper market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Metal Bumper market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Metal Bumper market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Metal Bumper market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type
Front Bumper
Rear Bumper
Step Bars
Other

Segment by Application
Truck
SUV
Sedan
Other

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Metal Bumper is utilized in different industrial domains.

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Metal Bumper market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

By Company

  • Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH
  • Van-Rob
  • Plastic Omnium
  • Faurecia SA
  • Flex-N-Gate Corp
  • Motherson
  • Bumper World
  • Futaba Industrial
  • Magna International
  • Toyoda Gosei
  • Iron Cross Automotive
  • ARB
  • Go Rhino
  • Rehau
  • Westin Automotive
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Wanxiang Group
  • Changchun Faway
  • Tong Yang
  • Huayu Automotive
  • Zhejiang Yuanchi Group

  • The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Metal Bumper market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Metal Bumper market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Metal Bumper market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Metal Bumper market
    • Market size and value of the Metal Bumper market in different geographies

