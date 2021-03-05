Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2021-2027 | Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery

“

The report titled Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Cold Forging Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Cold Forging Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada, Komatsu, Nedschroef, Sunac, Tanisaka, GFM, Aida, Hatebur, MANYO, Stamtec, Shanghai Chun Yu Group, Ningbo Sijin Machinery, Tongyong, Qunfeng Machinery, Innor Machinery, Yeswin Group, Dongrui Machinery, Jern Yao(Shanghai), Yixing Jufeng Machinery, Harbin Rainbow Technology, Rayliter, Xiangsheng Machine, Baihe Machinery

Market Segmentation by Product: 2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station



Market Segmentation by Application: Fastener

Shaped Pieces



The Metal Cold Forging Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Cold Forging Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Cold Forging Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Cold Forging Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Metal Cold Forging Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2-Die Station

1.2.3 3-Die Station

1.2.4 4-Die Station

1.2.5 5-Die Station

1.2.6 6-Die Station

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fastener

1.3.3 Shaped Pieces

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Metal Cold Forging Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Restraints

3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales

3.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metal Cold Forging Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metal Cold Forging Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Cold Forging Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Jern Yao

12.1.1 Jern Yao Corporation Information

12.1.2 Jern Yao Overview

12.1.3 Jern Yao Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Jern Yao Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 Jern Yao Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Jern Yao Recent Developments

12.2 Chun Yu Group

12.2.1 Chun Yu Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chun Yu Group Overview

12.2.3 Chun Yu Group Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Chun Yu Group Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 Chun Yu Group Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Chun Yu Group Recent Developments

12.3 National Machinery

12.3.1 National Machinery Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Machinery Overview

12.3.3 National Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 National Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 National Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 National Machinery Recent Developments

12.4 Sacma

12.4.1 Sacma Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sacma Overview

12.4.3 Sacma Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sacma Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 Sacma Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sacma Recent Developments

12.5 Sakamura

12.5.1 Sakamura Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sakamura Overview

12.5.3 Sakamura Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sakamura Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 Sakamura Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sakamura Recent Developments

12.6 Hyodong

12.6.1 Hyodong Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hyodong Overview

12.6.3 Hyodong Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hyodong Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 Hyodong Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hyodong Recent Developments

12.7 Carlo Salvi

12.7.1 Carlo Salvi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Carlo Salvi Overview

12.7.3 Carlo Salvi Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Carlo Salvi Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 Carlo Salvi Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Carlo Salvi Recent Developments

12.8 Nakashimada

12.8.1 Nakashimada Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nakashimada Overview

12.8.3 Nakashimada Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nakashimada Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.8.5 Nakashimada Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nakashimada Recent Developments

12.9 Komatsu

12.9.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.9.2 Komatsu Overview

12.9.3 Komatsu Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Komatsu Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.9.5 Komatsu Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Komatsu Recent Developments

12.10 Nedschroef

12.10.1 Nedschroef Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nedschroef Overview

12.10.3 Nedschroef Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nedschroef Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.10.5 Nedschroef Metal Cold Forging Machine SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nedschroef Recent Developments

12.11 Sunac

12.11.1 Sunac Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sunac Overview

12.11.3 Sunac Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sunac Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.11.5 Sunac Recent Developments

12.12 Tanisaka

12.12.1 Tanisaka Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tanisaka Overview

12.12.3 Tanisaka Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Tanisaka Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.12.5 Tanisaka Recent Developments

12.13 GFM

12.13.1 GFM Corporation Information

12.13.2 GFM Overview

12.13.3 GFM Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 GFM Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.13.5 GFM Recent Developments

12.14 Aida

12.14.1 Aida Corporation Information

12.14.2 Aida Overview

12.14.3 Aida Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Aida Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.14.5 Aida Recent Developments

12.15 Hatebur

12.15.1 Hatebur Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hatebur Overview

12.15.3 Hatebur Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hatebur Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.15.5 Hatebur Recent Developments

12.16 MANYO

12.16.1 MANYO Corporation Information

12.16.2 MANYO Overview

12.16.3 MANYO Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 MANYO Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.16.5 MANYO Recent Developments

12.17 Stamtec

12.17.1 Stamtec Corporation Information

12.17.2 Stamtec Overview

12.17.3 Stamtec Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Stamtec Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.17.5 Stamtec Recent Developments

12.18 Shanghai Chun Yu Group

12.18.1 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Overview

12.18.3 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.18.5 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Recent Developments

12.19 Ningbo Sijin Machinery

12.19.1 Ningbo Sijin Machinery Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ningbo Sijin Machinery Overview

12.19.3 Ningbo Sijin Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Ningbo Sijin Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.19.5 Ningbo Sijin Machinery Recent Developments

12.20 Tongyong

12.20.1 Tongyong Corporation Information

12.20.2 Tongyong Overview

12.20.3 Tongyong Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Tongyong Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.20.5 Tongyong Recent Developments

12.21 Qunfeng Machinery

12.21.1 Qunfeng Machinery Corporation Information

12.21.2 Qunfeng Machinery Overview

12.21.3 Qunfeng Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Qunfeng Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.21.5 Qunfeng Machinery Recent Developments

12.22 Innor Machinery

12.22.1 Innor Machinery Corporation Information

12.22.2 Innor Machinery Overview

12.22.3 Innor Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Innor Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.22.5 Innor Machinery Recent Developments

12.23 Yeswin Group

12.23.1 Yeswin Group Corporation Information

12.23.2 Yeswin Group Overview

12.23.3 Yeswin Group Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Yeswin Group Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.23.5 Yeswin Group Recent Developments

12.24 Dongrui Machinery

12.24.1 Dongrui Machinery Corporation Information

12.24.2 Dongrui Machinery Overview

12.24.3 Dongrui Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Dongrui Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.24.5 Dongrui Machinery Recent Developments

12.25 Jern Yao(Shanghai)

12.25.1 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Corporation Information

12.25.2 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Overview

12.25.3 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.25.5 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Recent Developments

12.26 Yixing Jufeng Machinery

12.26.1 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Corporation Information

12.26.2 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Overview

12.26.3 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.26.5 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Recent Developments

12.27 Harbin Rainbow Technology

12.27.1 Harbin Rainbow Technology Corporation Information

12.27.2 Harbin Rainbow Technology Overview

12.27.3 Harbin Rainbow Technology Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Harbin Rainbow Technology Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.27.5 Harbin Rainbow Technology Recent Developments

12.28 Rayliter

12.28.1 Rayliter Corporation Information

12.28.2 Rayliter Overview

12.28.3 Rayliter Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Rayliter Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.28.5 Rayliter Recent Developments

12.29 Xiangsheng Machine

12.29.1 Xiangsheng Machine Corporation Information

12.29.2 Xiangsheng Machine Overview

12.29.3 Xiangsheng Machine Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Xiangsheng Machine Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.29.5 Xiangsheng Machine Recent Developments

12.30 Baihe Machinery

12.30.1 Baihe Machinery Corporation Information

12.30.2 Baihe Machinery Overview

12.30.3 Baihe Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Baihe Machinery Metal Cold Forging Machine Products and Services

12.30.5 Baihe Machinery Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metal Cold Forging Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Metal Cold Forging Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metal Cold Forging Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metal Cold Forging Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metal Cold Forging Machine Distributors

13.5 Metal Cold Forging Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

