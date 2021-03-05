All news

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2021-2030

Growth Prospects of the Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market

The comprehensive study on the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market provides crucial insights to the stakeholders who are vying to solidify their presence in the current and future market landscape. The various factors that are likely to shape the course of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market over the next decade are thoroughly analyzed in the report. The study represents the market share in terms of US$ XX Mn/Bn and volume (XX units).

The report splits the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market based on product type wherein a complete analysis of the various products including, product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4 is provided. The market share of each product, the adoption rate, pricing analysis and more is included in the report along with accurate tables, graphs, and figures. The market is further segmented on the basis of end use and tracks the scope of each end use over the stipulated time frame. The various end uses covered in the report include end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market:

  1. How has the development of end use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market?
  2. Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period?
  3. Are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using conventional techniques?
  4. Why are the sales of product 2 higher than product 1?
  5. Is there any development in terms of product innovation in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market?

Application analysis

The presented study dissects the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.

The quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market scenario in different regions and key success factors impacting the growth of the market in each region is provided in the market study. The different regions covered in the report include:

By Company

  • Ingenico S.A.
  • PAX Technology Ltd.
  • Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)
  • VeriFone Systems, Inc.
  • HP Development Company, L.P.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Intuit, Inc.
  • First Data Corporation
  • iZettle AB
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  • Square, Inc.
  • Dspread Technology, Inc.

    Segment by Type

  • Full mPOS
  • Semi-mobile POS
  • Mobile Phone POS

    Segment by Application

  • Restaurants
  • Retail
  • Health Care
  • Hospitality
  • Logistics

    Essential findings of the market study:

    • A detailed analysis of the consumption and purchasing patterns in various regional markets
    • Scope of innovation in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in the upcoming years
    • Impact of technology on the production of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) over the forecast period
    • Insights related to recent developments in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships.
    • Assessment of the current and overview of the pipeline research and development projects

