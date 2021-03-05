All news

Mondi Sarl in Packaging IndustrResearch Report 2021

Mondi is seeking to reduce its activities in high-cost production countries such as France, which could impact its operations in the country in the forecast period. The company’s site at Saint-Jean-d’Illac, which manufactured industrial bags, was closed in 2013. The company’s only manufacturing unit in France is Béthéniville and the company could well reduce operations at this site and may even consider closing the plant. However, Mondi is likely to remain a significant player in packaging in…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Mondi Sarl: Key Facts
Production
Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for Mondi Sarl by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning

..…continued.

