O-I Mfg France SAS in Packaging IndustryResearch Report 2021

O-I Manufacturing France is expected to benefit from installing a more environmentally-friendly furnace and upgrading production lines at its Béziers plant. The company will thus be thus well placed to meet producers’ demand for quality glass packaging and a growing focus on environmental issues. O-I is thus expected to strengthen its position within glass packaging. The company is likely to further expand its product portfolio, with a particular focus on lightweight glass bottles and jars with…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 O-I MFG France SAS: Key Facts
Summary 2 O-I MFG France SAS: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 3 Major End-use Categories for O-I MFG France SAS by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning

..…continued.

