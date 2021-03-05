All news

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

he global ophthalmic lasers market was valued at USD 1.05 billion by the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.55 billion in the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Lasers have become a factor of a necessity for ophthalmologists. These provide proper treatment of various eye disorders with fewer chances of infection. The lasers depend on the radioactive material; it cures diabetic retinopathy as the blue, green wavelengths are formed, and the cells absorb the wavelengths below the retina and the hemoglobin itself. It avoids the leakage caused in the blood vessels. Retinal photocoagulation is the first clinical laser application. According to the recent survey conducted, around 285 million people are visually blind. 43% of the population have refractive errors, and 51% (including the 50 above population) suffer from cataract.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Johnson and Johnson (USA), Alcon Laboratories (Switzerland), Bausch and Lomb (United States), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia), Lumenis Ltd., Nidek Company (Japan) and IRIDEX Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ziemer.

Overview of the Ophthalmic Lasers report:

The Ophthalmic Lasers market has been broadly segmented to aid readers in gaining a more in-depth understanding of different facets and attributes of the market. The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ophthalmic lasers market on the basis of products, application, end use and region wise segmentation.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

  • Diode lasers
  • Excimer lasers
  • Femtosecond lasers
  • Nd: YAG lasers
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)       

  • Age related macular degeneration treatment
  • Cataract treatment
  • Glaucoma treatment
  • Refractive eye surgery
  • Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
  • Other Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

  • Hospital
  • Eye clinics
  • Ambulatory surgery centers

Ophthalmic Lasers market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Eric Lee

