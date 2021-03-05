Ophthalmic Lasers Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

he global ophthalmic lasers market was valued at USD 1.05 billion by the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.55 billion in the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Lasers have become a factor of a necessity for ophthalmologists. These provide proper treatment of various eye disorders with fewer chances of infection. The lasers depend on the radioactive material; it cures diabetic retinopathy as the blue, green wavelengths are formed, and the cells absorb the wavelengths below the retina and the hemoglobin itself. It avoids the leakage caused in the blood vessels. Retinal photocoagulation is the first clinical laser application. According to the recent survey conducted, around 285 million people are visually blind. 43% of the population have refractive errors, and 51% (including the 50 above population) suffer from cataract.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Ophthalmic Lasers industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Johnson and Johnson (USA), Alcon Laboratories (Switzerland), Bausch and Lomb (United States), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia), Lumenis Ltd., Nidek Company (Japan) and IRIDEX Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ziemer.
Segmentation Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ophthalmic lasers market on the basis of products, application, end use and region wise segmentation.
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Diode lasers
- Excimer lasers
- Femtosecond lasers
- Nd: YAG lasers
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Age related macular degeneration treatment
- Cataract treatment
- Glaucoma treatment
- Refractive eye surgery
- Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
- Other Applications
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Hospital
- Eye clinics
- Ambulatory surgery centers
Ophthalmic Lasers market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Ophthalmic Lasers Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
Which Manufacturing Technologies are prevalent in the production of Ophthalmic Lasers? What are the Recent Developments relating to that technology? Which Trends are responsible for these developments?
Who are the leading vendors in the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market? What are their individual market standing and contact information?
What is the current industrial scenario of the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market? What were the Value, Volume, Production Capacity, Cost, and Profit Margin of the overall market?
What is the outcome of the competitive analysis on the Ophthalmic Lasers Market both in terms of companies and regions? What is the market assessment for the Ophthalmic Lasers Market as per the market segmented into types and applications?
Ophthalmic Lasers Market
