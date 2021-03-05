All news

Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.92 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6%. It provides critical information pertaining to both the current and projected growth of the market. It also draws focus on technologies, volume, materials & markets, and in-depth market analysis of the Oxygen Therapy Devices industry. The study has a section dedicated to profiling the dominant companies in the market while providing their market shares.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyze how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners size up their business further add value to the overall study.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Oxygen Therapy Devices industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.), DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.), Essex Industries, Inc. (U.S.), HERSILL, S.L. (Spain), GCE Holding AB (Sweden), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.), and Medicop D.O.O. (Slovenia).

Overview of the Oxygen Therapy Devices report:

The Oxygen Therapy Devices market has been broadly segmented to aid readers in gaining a more in-depth understanding of different facets and attributes of the market. The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

  • Oxygen Source Equipments
    • Oxygen Concentrators
    • Oxygen Cylinders
    • Liquid Oxygen Containers
    • Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers
  • Oxygen Delivery Devices
    • Nasal Cannulas
    • Oxygen Masks
    • Bag-valve masks
    • Face masks
    • Venturi Masks
    • Non- breather masks(adjustable)
  • Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

  • Standalone/Table-top
  • Portable

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

  • Asthma
  • COPD
  • Pneumonia
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Respiratory Distress Syndrome
  • Sleep apnea
  • Dysplasia Pacific
  • Others

Oxygen Therapy Devices market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

Which Manufacturing Technologies are prevalent in the production of Oxygen Therapy Devices? What are the Recent Developments relating to that technology? Which Trends are responsible for these developments?

Who are the leading vendors in the Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market? What are their individual market standing and contact information?

What is the current industrial scenario of the Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market? What were the Value, Volume, Production Capacity, Cost, and Profit Margin of the overall market?

What is the outcome of the competitive analysis on the Oxygen Therapy Devices Market both in terms of companies and regions? What is the market assessment for the Oxygen Therapy Devices Market as per the market segmented into types and applications?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

  • Definition and forecast parameters
  • Methodology and forecast parameters
  • Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

  • Business trends
  • Regional trends
  • Product trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

  • Industry segmentation
  • Industry landscape
  • Vendor matrix
  • Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Regional Landscape

Chapter 5: Competitive Outlook

  • Company Profile
  • Business Overview
  • Financial Data
  • Product Landscape
  • Strategic Outlook

Continued……

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

