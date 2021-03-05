Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Verifone, Ingenico, First Data

“

The report titled Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Sale (POS) Terminals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Verifone, Ingenico, First Data, BBPOS, Castles Tech, UIC, Equinox Pymts, Pax Technology, USA Tech, Square, SZZT

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional POS Terminals

Smart POS Terminals

Mobile POS Terminals



Market Segmentation by Application: Retail

Restaurant

Others



The Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Sale (POS) Terminals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Traditional POS Terminals

1.2.3 Smart POS Terminals

1.2.4 Mobile POS Terminals

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Industry Trends

2.5.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Trends

2.5.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Drivers

2.5.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Challenges

2.5.4 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Point of Sale (POS) Terminals by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Point of Sale (POS) Terminals as of 2020)

3.4 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Verifone

11.1.1 Verifone Corporation Information

11.1.2 Verifone Overview

11.1.3 Verifone Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Verifone Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.1.5 Verifone Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Verifone Recent Developments

11.2 Ingenico

11.2.1 Ingenico Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ingenico Overview

11.2.3 Ingenico Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ingenico Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.2.5 Ingenico Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Ingenico Recent Developments

11.3 First Data

11.3.1 First Data Corporation Information

11.3.2 First Data Overview

11.3.3 First Data Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 First Data Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.3.5 First Data Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 First Data Recent Developments

11.4 BBPOS

11.4.1 BBPOS Corporation Information

11.4.2 BBPOS Overview

11.4.3 BBPOS Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BBPOS Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.4.5 BBPOS Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 BBPOS Recent Developments

11.5 Castles Tech

11.5.1 Castles Tech Corporation Information

11.5.2 Castles Tech Overview

11.5.3 Castles Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Castles Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.5.5 Castles Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Castles Tech Recent Developments

11.6 UIC

11.6.1 UIC Corporation Information

11.6.2 UIC Overview

11.6.3 UIC Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 UIC Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.6.5 UIC Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 UIC Recent Developments

11.7 Equinox Pymts

11.7.1 Equinox Pymts Corporation Information

11.7.2 Equinox Pymts Overview

11.7.3 Equinox Pymts Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Equinox Pymts Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.7.5 Equinox Pymts Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Equinox Pymts Recent Developments

11.8 Pax Technology

11.8.1 Pax Technology Corporation Information

11.8.2 Pax Technology Overview

11.8.3 Pax Technology Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Pax Technology Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.8.5 Pax Technology Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Pax Technology Recent Developments

11.9 USA Tech

11.9.1 USA Tech Corporation Information

11.9.2 USA Tech Overview

11.9.3 USA Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 USA Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.9.5 USA Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 USA Tech Recent Developments

11.10 Square

11.10.1 Square Corporation Information

11.10.2 Square Overview

11.10.3 Square Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Square Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.10.5 Square Point of Sale (POS) Terminals SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Square Recent Developments

11.11 SZZT

11.11.1 SZZT Corporation Information

11.11.2 SZZT Overview

11.11.3 SZZT Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 SZZT Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products and Services

11.11.5 SZZT Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Production Mode & Process

12.4 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Channels

12.4.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Distributors

12.5 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”