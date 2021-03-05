Polyurethane Sealants Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Henkel, Sika, Arkema

“

The report titled Global Polyurethane Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Sika, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, 3M, BASF, DOW Chemical, Mapei, Asian Paints, ITW Polymer Sealants, Soudal, Konishi, Pidilite Industries, EMS-Chemie Holding, KCC, Yokohama Rubber, RPM International, Selena, Hodgson Sealants, Akfix, Splendor Industry, Comens Material, Tosan

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Component

Multi Component



Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine



The Polyurethane Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Sealants Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Component

1.2.3 Multi Component

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 General Industrial

1.3.5 Marine

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyurethane Sealants Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyurethane Sealants Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyurethane Sealants Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyurethane Sealants Market Restraints

3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales

3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Sealants Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyurethane Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Sealants Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.1.5 Henkel Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 Sika

12.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sika Overview

12.2.3 Sika Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sika Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.2.5 Sika Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Sika Recent Developments

12.3 Arkema

12.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.3.2 Arkema Overview

12.3.3 Arkema Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Arkema Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.3.5 Arkema Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.4 H.B. Fuller

12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.4.5 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.5 3M

12.5.1 3M Corporation Information

12.5.2 3M Overview

12.5.3 3M Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3M Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.5.5 3M Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 3M Recent Developments

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Overview

12.6.3 BASF Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.6.5 BASF Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.7 DOW Chemical

12.7.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 DOW Chemical Overview

12.7.3 DOW Chemical Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DOW Chemical Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.7.5 DOW Chemical Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 DOW Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Mapei

12.8.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mapei Overview

12.8.3 Mapei Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mapei Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.8.5 Mapei Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Mapei Recent Developments

12.9 Asian Paints

12.9.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asian Paints Overview

12.9.3 Asian Paints Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asian Paints Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.9.5 Asian Paints Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Asian Paints Recent Developments

12.10 ITW Polymer Sealants

12.10.1 ITW Polymer Sealants Corporation Information

12.10.2 ITW Polymer Sealants Overview

12.10.3 ITW Polymer Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ITW Polymer Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.10.5 ITW Polymer Sealants Polyurethane Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 ITW Polymer Sealants Recent Developments

12.11 Soudal

12.11.1 Soudal Corporation Information

12.11.2 Soudal Overview

12.11.3 Soudal Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Soudal Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.11.5 Soudal Recent Developments

12.12 Konishi

12.12.1 Konishi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Konishi Overview

12.12.3 Konishi Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Konishi Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.12.5 Konishi Recent Developments

12.13 Pidilite Industries

12.13.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Pidilite Industries Overview

12.13.3 Pidilite Industries Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Pidilite Industries Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.13.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Developments

12.14 EMS-Chemie Holding

12.14.1 EMS-Chemie Holding Corporation Information

12.14.2 EMS-Chemie Holding Overview

12.14.3 EMS-Chemie Holding Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 EMS-Chemie Holding Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.14.5 EMS-Chemie Holding Recent Developments

12.15 KCC

12.15.1 KCC Corporation Information

12.15.2 KCC Overview

12.15.3 KCC Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 KCC Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.15.5 KCC Recent Developments

12.16 Yokohama Rubber

12.16.1 Yokohama Rubber Corporation Information

12.16.2 Yokohama Rubber Overview

12.16.3 Yokohama Rubber Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Yokohama Rubber Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.16.5 Yokohama Rubber Recent Developments

12.17 RPM International

12.17.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.17.2 RPM International Overview

12.17.3 RPM International Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 RPM International Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.17.5 RPM International Recent Developments

12.18 Selena

12.18.1 Selena Corporation Information

12.18.2 Selena Overview

12.18.3 Selena Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Selena Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.18.5 Selena Recent Developments

12.19 Hodgson Sealants

12.19.1 Hodgson Sealants Corporation Information

12.19.2 Hodgson Sealants Overview

12.19.3 Hodgson Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Hodgson Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.19.5 Hodgson Sealants Recent Developments

12.20 Akfix

12.20.1 Akfix Corporation Information

12.20.2 Akfix Overview

12.20.3 Akfix Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Akfix Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.20.5 Akfix Recent Developments

12.21 Splendor Industry

12.21.1 Splendor Industry Corporation Information

12.21.2 Splendor Industry Overview

12.21.3 Splendor Industry Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Splendor Industry Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.21.5 Splendor Industry Recent Developments

12.22 Comens Material

12.22.1 Comens Material Corporation Information

12.22.2 Comens Material Overview

12.22.3 Comens Material Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Comens Material Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.22.5 Comens Material Recent Developments

12.23 Tosan

12.23.1 Tosan Corporation Information

12.23.2 Tosan Overview

12.23.3 Tosan Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Tosan Polyurethane Sealants Products and Services

12.23.5 Tosan Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyurethane Sealants Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyurethane Sealants Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyurethane Sealants Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyurethane Sealants Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyurethane Sealants Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyurethane Sealants Distributors

13.5 Polyurethane Sealants Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”