Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Hungary By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Demand for processed fruit and vegetables is likely to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as Hungarians are changing their lifestyles and are increasingly at home. Consequently, there are more cooking opportunities and families are eating more meals together, resulting in sales of frozen processed fruit and vegetables growing at a higher rate in volume terms than shelf stable fruit and vegetables. Indeed, according to AC Nielsen data, frozen vegetables’ turnover in the total m…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Processed fruit and vegetables’ sales boosted by changing lifestyles but convenience remains key in 2020
E-commerce and discounters gain value share thanks to lockdown in 2020
Bonduelle strengthens leadership through promotional campaigns and new product development
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow growth overall for processed fruit and vegetables due to conflicting trends over the forecast period
Premium and private label product development likely to drive sales over the forecast period
Foodservice to boom in 2021 as the SZÉP card boosts demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

