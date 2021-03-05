Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Israel By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The COVID-19 outbreak in Israel is expected to drive a temporary surge in demand for processed fruit and vegetable in 2020. As consumers faced lockdown and uncertainty, many chose to purchase higher quantities of items that can be stored for long periods of time. This allowed them to prepare for long periods of home seclusion and the lingering uncertainty that left many consumers fearing stock shortages or supply issues. Processed fruit and vegetables are appealing in this sense as they tend to….

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 to cause a surge in demand in the category as consumers look for healthy and easy to store options

Strauss responds to environmental zeal in Israel with recyclable packaging

Tnuva continues to lead the category thanks to success and expansion of Sunfrost brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Effects of COVID-19 set to linger into the forecast period

Health and wellness drives shift towards fresh fruit and vegetables

Shelf stable tomatoes remain resilient to impact of health trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

