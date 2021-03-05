Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Norway By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables will see decent retail volume growth in 2020 fuelled by the COVID-19 home seclusion. With people staying at home during the lockdown months and subsequently in the rest of the year when the restrictions were somewhat relaxed, there was a greater amount of food consumption at home. Travel restrictions made most Norwegians stay within the country during the summer months, which further benefitted the domestic market of processed fruit and vegetables. Additionally, cl…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail current value growth for processed fruit and vegetables driven by higher food consumption at home

Added value through premiumisation and health benefits drives value growth

To maintain its leading position, private label imitates branded options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased home food consumption likely to increase sales despite strong competition from fresh food variants

Innovations set to focus on premiumisation and health benefits, led by private label

Frozen smoothie mixes set grow in popularity as consumers seek healthy convenient options

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

