Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Slovakia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables is anticipated to see a higher retail current value and volume growth rate in 2020 than in previous years. This is in part due to stockpiling during the panic buying phase in the early days of the lockdown in March, and to the closing of foodservice outlets, shifting consumption to retail. This is anticipated to be a temporary boost that might not last over the forecast period as consumers will prefer fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers and growers. Compa…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown boosts sales of processed fruit and vegetables as consumers stockpile food
Ingredients for use in soup appeal to consumers who enjoy this traditionally popular meal
A desire for convenience stimulates demand for frozen processed potatoes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Processed fruit and vegetables will face competition from fresh produce and consumer foodservice again
As the convenience trend gains in popularity, processed fruit and vegetables sales will climb
Sustainability and product origin are anticipated to gain more and more importance in the consumer’s eye

…continued

