Procter & Gamble Co, The in Tissue and Hygiene (World)Research Report 2021

A global leader in combined sales of retail disposable hygiene and consumer tissue, the company continues to face headwinds stemming from intense competition, especially for its mid-priced products, uneven economic recoveries and political uncertainties in some of its key markets, and shifting consumer demand. The report analyses the company’s latest performance and key strategies to strengthen its performance across its products categories, including recent entry into the reusable feminine care…

Euromonitor International’s Procter & Gamble Co, The in Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Procter & Gamble Co, The in Tissue and Hygiene (World)
Euromonitor International
December 2018
Introduction
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Nappies/Diapers/Pants Review
Feminine Hygiene Review
Retail Tissue Challenge
Prospects

..…continued.

