Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Assessment On Competition 2025

Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Overview

The global rubber anti-tack agents market share is moderately consolidated. Players in the market are experiencing intense competition in the recent past on account of the extensive presence of major fatty acids production facilities. This is especially true for North America and Asia Pacific where many key production facilities for fatty acid esters are present. Players in the market have entered into partnerships and collaborations with suppliers of raw materials present in Asia Pacific, with an aim to procure the raw materials at low cost. This strategy is adopted by many producers. In addition to this, players have also invested in production facilities in various regions so as to cater to the demands of the end user industries in Asia Pacific. Another strategy which is adopted by industry players operating in the global rubber anti-tack agents market is the development of new products by taking advantage of technological advancements. This is helping players to increase their profitability.

The robust growth in the automotive industry and increasing modifications in rubber processing are two major drivers, which will boost the growth of the global rubber anti-tack agents market in the period from 2017 to 2025. The rubber anti-tack agents market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead in the coming years. The region, more specifically Indonesia, China, India, and Malaysia is expected to account for over half of the total volume. The flourishing automotive industry, fueled by the increasing disposable income and growing population is the main factor boosting the Asia Pacific rubber anti-tack agents market.

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Brief Description

The self-adhesive characteristic of rubber hinders several purposes that it is used for, and therefore the need for anti-tack agents that can be applied on products in a form of thin layer and achieve the desired durable product. As rubber remains as an essential material for several sectors such as packaging and automobile, the demand in the global rubber anti-tack agents market is expected to remain constantly progressive with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on the global market for rubber anti-tack agents is a comprehensive analysis of all the crucial factors that are expected to influence the market over the course of next few years. Some of the key trends of the market have also been highlighted and explored in order to adjudge their near and far implications. Another key feature of the report is the company profile section, wherein several prominent vendors have been analyzed for their market share, geographical outreach, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. The global rubber anti-tack agents market can be segmented on the basis of product, into fatty acid esters, fatty acid amides, stearates, soaps, silicone polymers, and others. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regional markets of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Influential Factors

With growing population across the globe, and increasing disposable income among the urban community, the demand for automobile is at an all-time peak and consequently, the demand for rubber anti-tack agents is escalating, which is used in tire manufacturing. Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) is now increasingly used in the tire industry for its property to offer abrasion resistance. Additionally, the modifications in rubber processing has helped the players improve efficiency of the production to meet the incremented demand. In the medical and industrial sector, anti-tack agents are also used to remove the cohesive property of rubber products. Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is now increasingly used to manufacture gloves that prevent transmission of viruses. Moreover, stearic acid is an important feedstock stearate production, which is commonly present in vegetable and animal oils and fats. Certain stearates such as lead and zinc, which are primarily used in PVC processing, are put under severe environmental regulations and hence the demand is decreasing. This factor is expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Regional Outlook

North America serves the maximum demand for anti-tack agents, primarily driven by the country-wide market of the U.S, owing to factors such as growing awareness pertaining to hygiene by restricting bacteria and virus transmission in the healthcare sector. Growing aging population in the country is also extending the demand for nitrile gloves. Asia Pacific, which resides vast populations, is anticipated to extend the demand at the most robust rate among all regions, gaining from countries such as India, China, and Malaysia wherein automotive industry is thriving. Malaysia is the most prominent rubber manufacturers globally.

Companies mentioned in this research report

Baerlocher, Schill + Seilacher, Evonik, H.L. Blachford, and the Hallstar Company are some of the key companies who hold significant share of the market while Croda International, Lion Specialty Chemicals, King Industries, Peter Greven GmbH, FACI SPA, SASCO Chemical Group, Stephenson Alkon Solutions, and McLube are some of the other notable players. The nature of competition is moderately concentrated and several partnerships and collaborations are underway, or expected during the forecast period, which will somewhat change the rubber anti-tack agents market scenario.

