Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Western EuropeResearch Report 2021

Sauces, dressings and condiments is rather saturated in Western Europe; however, premiumisation, in particular around value-added health benefits, provides an opportunity for further growth in per capita expenditure. Increasing consumer interest in home cooking and the demand for convenience will be key factors driving growth in the forecast period. The breadth of cultural diversity in Western Europe is another factor positively influencing growth, especially with regard to herbs and spices.

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Western Europe

Euromonitor International

December 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

..…continued.

