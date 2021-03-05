Smectite Clays Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Minerals Technologies(Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc

“

The report titled Global Smectite Clays Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smectite Clays market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smectite Clays market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smectite Clays market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smectite Clays market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smectite Clays report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smectite Clays report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smectite Clays market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smectite Clays market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smectite Clays market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smectite Clays market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smectite Clays market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Minerals Technologies(Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite, Tolsa Group, Imerys (S&B), Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals SpA, LKAB Minerals, Ashapura, Star Bentonite Group, Kunimine Industries, Huawei Bentonite, Fenghong New Material, Chang’an Renheng, Liufangzi Bentonite, Bentonit União, Castiglioni Pes y Cia, Canbensan, Aydın Bentonit, KarBen, G & W Mineral Resources, Ningcheng Tianyu, Elementis

Market Segmentation by Product: Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite



Market Segmentation by Application: Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture

Other



The Smectite Clays Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smectite Clays market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smectite Clays market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smectite Clays market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smectite Clays industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smectite Clays market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smectite Clays market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smectite Clays market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Smectite Clays Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smectite Clays Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sodium Bentonite

1.2.3 Calcium Bentonite

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smectite Clays Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Molding Sands

1.3.3 Iron Ore Pelletizing

1.3.4 Pet Litter

1.3.5 Drilling Mud

1.3.6 Civil Engineering

1.3.7 Agriculture

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Smectite Clays Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Smectite Clays Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Smectite Clays Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smectite Clays Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Smectite Clays Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Smectite Clays Industry Trends

2.4.2 Smectite Clays Market Drivers

2.4.3 Smectite Clays Market Challenges

2.4.4 Smectite Clays Market Restraints

3 Global Smectite Clays Sales

3.1 Global Smectite Clays Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Smectite Clays Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Smectite Clays Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Smectite Clays Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Smectite Clays Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Smectite Clays Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Smectite Clays Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Smectite Clays Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Smectite Clays Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Smectite Clays Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Smectite Clays Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Smectite Clays Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Smectite Clays Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smectite Clays Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Smectite Clays Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Smectite Clays Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Smectite Clays Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smectite Clays Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Smectite Clays Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Smectite Clays Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Smectite Clays Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Smectite Clays Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Smectite Clays Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smectite Clays Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Smectite Clays Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Smectite Clays Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Smectite Clays Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Smectite Clays Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smectite Clays Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Smectite Clays Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Smectite Clays Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Smectite Clays Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Smectite Clays Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Smectite Clays Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Smectite Clays Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Smectite Clays Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Smectite Clays Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Smectite Clays Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Smectite Clays Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Smectite Clays Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Smectite Clays Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Smectite Clays Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Smectite Clays Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smectite Clays Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Smectite Clays Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Smectite Clays Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Smectite Clays Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Smectite Clays Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Smectite Clays Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Smectite Clays Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Smectite Clays Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Smectite Clays Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Smectite Clays Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Smectite Clays Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Smectite Clays Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smectite Clays Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Smectite Clays Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Smectite Clays Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Smectite Clays Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Smectite Clays Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Smectite Clays Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Smectite Clays Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Smectite Clays Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Smectite Clays Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Smectite Clays Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Smectite Clays Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Smectite Clays Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Smectite Clays Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smectite Clays Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Smectite Clays Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Smectite Clays Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Smectite Clays Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Smectite Clays Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Smectite Clays Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Smectite Clays Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Smectite Clays Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Smectite Clays Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Smectite Clays Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Smectite Clays Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Smectite Clays Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Smectite Clays Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Minerals Technologies(Amcol)

12.1.1 Minerals Technologies(Amcol) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Minerals Technologies(Amcol) Overview

12.1.3 Minerals Technologies(Amcol) Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Minerals Technologies(Amcol) Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.1.5 Minerals Technologies(Amcol) Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Minerals Technologies(Amcol) Recent Developments

12.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)

12.2.1 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Overview

12.2.3 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.2.5 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Recent Developments

12.3 Wyo-Ben Inc

12.3.1 Wyo-Ben Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wyo-Ben Inc Overview

12.3.3 Wyo-Ben Inc Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Wyo-Ben Inc Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.3.5 Wyo-Ben Inc Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Wyo-Ben Inc Recent Developments

12.4 Black Hills Bentonite

12.4.1 Black Hills Bentonite Corporation Information

12.4.2 Black Hills Bentonite Overview

12.4.3 Black Hills Bentonite Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Black Hills Bentonite Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.4.5 Black Hills Bentonite Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Black Hills Bentonite Recent Developments

12.5 Tolsa Group

12.5.1 Tolsa Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tolsa Group Overview

12.5.3 Tolsa Group Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tolsa Group Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.5.5 Tolsa Group Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Tolsa Group Recent Developments

12.6 Imerys (S&B)

12.6.1 Imerys (S&B) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Imerys (S&B) Overview

12.6.3 Imerys (S&B) Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Imerys (S&B) Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.6.5 Imerys (S&B) Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Imerys (S&B) Recent Developments

12.7 Clariant

12.7.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.7.2 Clariant Overview

12.7.3 Clariant Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Clariant Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.7.5 Clariant Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Clariant Recent Developments

12.8 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

12.8.1 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Overview

12.8.3 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.8.5 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Recent Developments

12.9 Laviosa Minerals SpA

12.9.1 Laviosa Minerals SpA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Laviosa Minerals SpA Overview

12.9.3 Laviosa Minerals SpA Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Laviosa Minerals SpA Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.9.5 Laviosa Minerals SpA Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Laviosa Minerals SpA Recent Developments

12.10 LKAB Minerals

12.10.1 LKAB Minerals Corporation Information

12.10.2 LKAB Minerals Overview

12.10.3 LKAB Minerals Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LKAB Minerals Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.10.5 LKAB Minerals Smectite Clays SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 LKAB Minerals Recent Developments

12.11 Ashapura

12.11.1 Ashapura Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ashapura Overview

12.11.3 Ashapura Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ashapura Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.11.5 Ashapura Recent Developments

12.12 Star Bentonite Group

12.12.1 Star Bentonite Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Star Bentonite Group Overview

12.12.3 Star Bentonite Group Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Star Bentonite Group Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.12.5 Star Bentonite Group Recent Developments

12.13 Kunimine Industries

12.13.1 Kunimine Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kunimine Industries Overview

12.13.3 Kunimine Industries Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kunimine Industries Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.13.5 Kunimine Industries Recent Developments

12.14 Huawei Bentonite

12.14.1 Huawei Bentonite Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huawei Bentonite Overview

12.14.3 Huawei Bentonite Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Huawei Bentonite Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.14.5 Huawei Bentonite Recent Developments

12.15 Fenghong New Material

12.15.1 Fenghong New Material Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fenghong New Material Overview

12.15.3 Fenghong New Material Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fenghong New Material Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.15.5 Fenghong New Material Recent Developments

12.16 Chang’an Renheng

12.16.1 Chang’an Renheng Corporation Information

12.16.2 Chang’an Renheng Overview

12.16.3 Chang’an Renheng Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Chang’an Renheng Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.16.5 Chang’an Renheng Recent Developments

12.17 Liufangzi Bentonite

12.17.1 Liufangzi Bentonite Corporation Information

12.17.2 Liufangzi Bentonite Overview

12.17.3 Liufangzi Bentonite Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Liufangzi Bentonite Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.17.5 Liufangzi Bentonite Recent Developments

12.18 Bentonit União

12.18.1 Bentonit União Corporation Information

12.18.2 Bentonit União Overview

12.18.3 Bentonit União Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Bentonit União Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.18.5 Bentonit União Recent Developments

12.19 Castiglioni Pes y Cia

12.19.1 Castiglioni Pes y Cia Corporation Information

12.19.2 Castiglioni Pes y Cia Overview

12.19.3 Castiglioni Pes y Cia Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Castiglioni Pes y Cia Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.19.5 Castiglioni Pes y Cia Recent Developments

12.20 Canbensan

12.20.1 Canbensan Corporation Information

12.20.2 Canbensan Overview

12.20.3 Canbensan Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Canbensan Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.20.5 Canbensan Recent Developments

12.21 Aydın Bentonit

12.21.1 Aydın Bentonit Corporation Information

12.21.2 Aydın Bentonit Overview

12.21.3 Aydın Bentonit Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Aydın Bentonit Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.21.5 Aydın Bentonit Recent Developments

12.22 KarBen

12.22.1 KarBen Corporation Information

12.22.2 KarBen Overview

12.22.3 KarBen Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 KarBen Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.22.5 KarBen Recent Developments

12.23 G & W Mineral Resources

12.23.1 G & W Mineral Resources Corporation Information

12.23.2 G & W Mineral Resources Overview

12.23.3 G & W Mineral Resources Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 G & W Mineral Resources Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.23.5 G & W Mineral Resources Recent Developments

12.24 Ningcheng Tianyu

12.24.1 Ningcheng Tianyu Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ningcheng Tianyu Overview

12.24.3 Ningcheng Tianyu Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ningcheng Tianyu Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.24.5 Ningcheng Tianyu Recent Developments

12.25 Elementis

12.25.1 Elementis Corporation Information

12.25.2 Elementis Overview

12.25.3 Elementis Smectite Clays Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Elementis Smectite Clays Products and Services

12.25.5 Elementis Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Smectite Clays Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Smectite Clays Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Smectite Clays Production Mode & Process

13.4 Smectite Clays Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Smectite Clays Sales Channels

13.4.2 Smectite Clays Distributors

13.5 Smectite Clays Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

