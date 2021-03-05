Structural Glass Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | AGC, Saint-Gobain S.A, Guardian glass

“

The report titled Global Structural Glass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Structural Glass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Structural Glass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Structural Glass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Structural Glass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Structural Glass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Structural Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Structural Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Structural Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Structural Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Structural Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Structural Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AGC, Saint-Gobain S.A, Guardian glass, NSG, Shahe Glass, CSG, Taiwan Glass, KIBING, Xinyi, Sisecam, PPG Industries, Central Glass, Jinjing, Schott AG, Yaohua, China Glass

Market Segmentation by Product: Frame Type

Frameless Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings



The Structural Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Structural Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Structural Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Structural Glass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Structural Glass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Structural Glass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Structural Glass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Structural Glass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Structural Glass Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Structural Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Frame Type

1.2.3 Frameless Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Structural Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Structural Glass Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Structural Glass Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Structural Glass Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Structural Glass Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Structural Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Structural Glass Industry Trends

2.4.2 Structural Glass Market Drivers

2.4.3 Structural Glass Market Challenges

2.4.4 Structural Glass Market Restraints

3 Global Structural Glass Sales

3.1 Global Structural Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Structural Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Structural Glass Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Structural Glass Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Structural Glass Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Structural Glass Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Structural Glass Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Structural Glass Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Structural Glass Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Structural Glass Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Structural Glass Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Structural Glass Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Structural Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Structural Glass Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Structural Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Structural Glass Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Structural Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Structural Glass Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Structural Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Structural Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Structural Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Structural Glass Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Structural Glass Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Structural Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Structural Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Structural Glass Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Structural Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Structural Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Structural Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Structural Glass Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Structural Glass Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Structural Glass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Structural Glass Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Structural Glass Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Structural Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Structural Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Structural Glass Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Structural Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Structural Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Structural Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Structural Glass Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Structural Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Structural Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Structural Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Structural Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Structural Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Structural Glass Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Structural Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Structural Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Structural Glass Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Structural Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Structural Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Structural Glass Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Structural Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Structural Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Structural Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Structural Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Structural Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Structural Glass Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Structural Glass Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Structural Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Structural Glass Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Structural Glass Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Structural Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Structural Glass Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Structural Glass Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Structural Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Structural Glass Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Structural Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Structural Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Structural Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Structural Glass Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Structural Glass Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Structural Glass Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Structural Glass Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Structural Glass Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Structural Glass Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Structural Glass Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Structural Glass Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Structural Glass Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Glass Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AGC

12.1.1 AGC Corporation Information

12.1.2 AGC Overview

12.1.3 AGC Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AGC Structural Glass Products and Services

12.1.5 AGC Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 AGC Recent Developments

12.2 Saint-Gobain S.A

12.2.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Overview

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Structural Glass Products and Services

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Developments

12.3 Guardian glass

12.3.1 Guardian glass Corporation Information

12.3.2 Guardian glass Overview

12.3.3 Guardian glass Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Guardian glass Structural Glass Products and Services

12.3.5 Guardian glass Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Guardian glass Recent Developments

12.4 NSG

12.4.1 NSG Corporation Information

12.4.2 NSG Overview

12.4.3 NSG Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NSG Structural Glass Products and Services

12.4.5 NSG Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 NSG Recent Developments

12.5 Shahe Glass

12.5.1 Shahe Glass Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shahe Glass Overview

12.5.3 Shahe Glass Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shahe Glass Structural Glass Products and Services

12.5.5 Shahe Glass Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Shahe Glass Recent Developments

12.6 CSG

12.6.1 CSG Corporation Information

12.6.2 CSG Overview

12.6.3 CSG Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CSG Structural Glass Products and Services

12.6.5 CSG Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 CSG Recent Developments

12.7 Taiwan Glass

12.7.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information

12.7.2 Taiwan Glass Overview

12.7.3 Taiwan Glass Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Taiwan Glass Structural Glass Products and Services

12.7.5 Taiwan Glass Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Taiwan Glass Recent Developments

12.8 KIBING

12.8.1 KIBING Corporation Information

12.8.2 KIBING Overview

12.8.3 KIBING Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 KIBING Structural Glass Products and Services

12.8.5 KIBING Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 KIBING Recent Developments

12.9 Xinyi

12.9.1 Xinyi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xinyi Overview

12.9.3 Xinyi Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xinyi Structural Glass Products and Services

12.9.5 Xinyi Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Xinyi Recent Developments

12.10 Sisecam

12.10.1 Sisecam Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sisecam Overview

12.10.3 Sisecam Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sisecam Structural Glass Products and Services

12.10.5 Sisecam Structural Glass SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Sisecam Recent Developments

12.11 PPG Industries

12.11.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.11.3 PPG Industries Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 PPG Industries Structural Glass Products and Services

12.11.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.12 Central Glass

12.12.1 Central Glass Corporation Information

12.12.2 Central Glass Overview

12.12.3 Central Glass Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Central Glass Structural Glass Products and Services

12.12.5 Central Glass Recent Developments

12.13 Jinjing

12.13.1 Jinjing Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jinjing Overview

12.13.3 Jinjing Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jinjing Structural Glass Products and Services

12.13.5 Jinjing Recent Developments

12.14 Schott AG

12.14.1 Schott AG Corporation Information

12.14.2 Schott AG Overview

12.14.3 Schott AG Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Schott AG Structural Glass Products and Services

12.14.5 Schott AG Recent Developments

12.15 Yaohua

12.15.1 Yaohua Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yaohua Overview

12.15.3 Yaohua Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yaohua Structural Glass Products and Services

12.15.5 Yaohua Recent Developments

12.16 China Glass

12.16.1 China Glass Corporation Information

12.16.2 China Glass Overview

12.16.3 China Glass Structural Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 China Glass Structural Glass Products and Services

12.16.5 China Glass Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Structural Glass Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Structural Glass Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Structural Glass Production Mode & Process

13.4 Structural Glass Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Structural Glass Sales Channels

13.4.2 Structural Glass Distributors

13.5 Structural Glass Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”