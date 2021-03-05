Submersible Motors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

A submersible pump, also called an electric submersible pump, is a pump that can be fully submerged in water. The motor is hermetically sealed and close-coupled to the body of the pump.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submersible Motors in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Submersible Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Submersible Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Submersible Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Submersible Motors Market 2019 (%)

he global Submersible Motors market was valued at 1802.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2056.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Submersible Motors market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Submersible Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Submersible Motors production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Submersible Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Phase

Three Phase

apan Submersible Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Flowserve

Faradyne Motors

Andritz Group

General Electric

Shakti Pumps

Pedrollo

Sumoto

Lubi Pumps

Baldor Electric

Hitachi

Ingeteam

Caprari

Aote Pump

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Submersible Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Submersible Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Submersible Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Submersible Motors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Submersible Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Submersible Motors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Submersible Motors Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Submersible Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Submersible Motors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Submersible Motors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Submersible Motors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Submersible Motors Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Submersible Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Submersible Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Companies

….continued

