U.S. Automotive After Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The increased demand for U.S. Automotive After from various end-use industries is expected to open up promising sales opportunities in the U.S. Automotive After market throughout the 2021-2027 assessment period, according to a new research report from the Reports document repository World. The latest study titled “U.S. Automotive After Market” offers a 360-degree analysis of the U.S. Automotive After market for the period 2021-2027.

U.S. automotive aftermarket garnered revenue of USD 81.2 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 102.6 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecast period.

The U.S. Automotive After Market study provides an in-depth understanding of the industry by segmenting the market on the basis of various key factors such as type of products, their applications, and scope. Further, it offers an easy-to-understand U.S. Automotive After market summary and gives insight into future market scenarios.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the U.S. Automotive After Market Research Report:

3M

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

U.S. Automotive After Market Segmentation:

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

Certified Partners

Wholesalers & Distributors

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Service Channel (2016-2027)

DIY (Do it Yourself)

DIFM (Do it for Me)

OE (Delegating to OEMs)

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Replacement Part (2016-2027)

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Certification (2016-2027)