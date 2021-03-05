All news

Under Armour Inc in Apparel and FootwearResearch Report 2021

Under Armour Inc, a US-based producer and retailer of performance sportswear, generated astonishing growth over the review period. International expansion, product innovation, strategic sponsorship and a strong perception as an athletic brand drove this dynamism. With a focus on developing its footwear and womenswear offerings, Under Armour is set to broaden its consumer base as it aims to take on Nike Inc for its leading position.

Euromonitor International’s Under Armour Inc in Apparel and Footwear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Under Armour Inc in Apparel and Footwear (World)
Euromonitor International
December 2017
Scope of the report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Market Assessment
Geographic and Category Opportunities
Brand Strategy
Operations
Recommendations

..…continued.

