Verallia Deutschland AG in Packaging IndustryResearch Report 2021

Verallia Deutschland will continue to focus on high quality glass packaging with a focus on offering environmentally-friendly products. The company is however facing challenges in highly-competitive glass packaging, where overall sales volume is declining due to many producers shifting towards lighter-weight and lower-cost alternatives such as rigid plastic and liquid cartons. The company will thus seek to sustain its profit margins by focusing on premium and limited edition packaging. The…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Verallia Deutschland AG: Key Facts
Summary 2 Verallia Deutschland AG: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 3 Major End-use Categories for Verallia Deutschland AG by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning

 

 

..…continued.

