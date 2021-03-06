All news

Breakfast Cereals in SpainSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Breakfast cereals do not have a strong history as the breakfast of choice in Spain, with most consumers choosing more traditional options such as bread with ham, cheese or spreads, or even churros with coffee or hot chocolate. These products also became less popular towards the end of the review period, as some consumers cut back on their sugar intake, whilst busy lifestyles also meant many working Spaniards opted for on-the-go breakfasts on their way to the office.

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago,

Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

