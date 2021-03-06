All news

Carbonates in Chile Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Already hit by the closure of the on-trade channel and the looting and damage caused by the social unrest protests in the last quarter of 2019, when 33% of Chilean supermarkets were affected, according to the Chilean Supermarkets Association, the severe lockdown measures implemented during the COVID-19 crisis negatively affected sales of carbonates even further, bringing down both off-trade and on-trade volume sales in 2020, leading to a total volume decline. However, price rises have ensured a…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Carbonates in Chile
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Social, political and health crises in Chile upend distribution and competition
Chilean labelling law is no match for demand for regular cola carbonates
Back to basics – how to satisfy the whole family
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The path to on-trade recovery will be slow
Strong growth for low calorie cola carbonates
More Chileans likely to adapt to e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

….continued

