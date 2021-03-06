Coffee in Kenya Research Report 2020-2026

Foodservice closures are expected to lead do a drastic reduction in foodservice volume sales in 2020. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kenya, the majority of businesses, including consumer foodservice outlets, have followed the government’s safety guidelines by closing their doors to walk-in customers.

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Coffee in Kenya

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice closures to hit coffee hard following café closures

Retail demand is set to increase as consumers lose access to foodservice options

Global foodservice closures are bad news for the Kenyan economy

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Expansions to fuel foodservice recovery in coffee

New entrants to flood the category as middle class consumers embrace coffee habit

Instant coffee continues to grow thanks to convenient trend

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

MARKET DATA

