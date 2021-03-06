Concentrates in Chile Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In 2020, the overall number of financial cards in circulation continued to increase in Saudi Arabia, although at a slower pace than in 2019 as pre-paid cards saw a significant drop as expatriates left the country as Saudisation progressed and charge cards continued to decrease in popularity due to competition mainly from credit cards. The number of both credit and debit cards in circulation continued to rise in 2020, partly due to women now being permitted to open bank accounts, which usually co…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201266-financial-cards-and-payments-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-geographic-information-system-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-acromegaly-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd-cluster-of-differentiation-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sway-bar-links-market-2020-research-by-business-opportunities-top-manufacture-industry-growth-industry-share-report-size-regional-analysis-and-global-forecast-to-2023-360researchreportscom-2020-01-21

Table of Contents

Financial Cards and Payments in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Electronic payments rise strongly

Measures by SAMA and investment in digital infrastructure enable safer and more socially distanced consumer spending

Consolidation looms among issuers while operators and digital wallets form partnerships

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105