Concentrates in Chile Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

2019 started off as a promising year for juice, with an increase in overall sales in the category. However, the social unrest that affected Chile from October 2019 slowed down the growth of juice, especially on-the-go formats. These trends have only been worsened by the emergence of COVID-19, with total volume sales of juice therefore seeing a strong decline in 2020. The closure of schools, which was implemented as a measure to try and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, has also contribut…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201294-juice-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mainframe-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-z-systems-gs-series-others-by-industry-vertical-bfsi-it-telecom-government-public-sector-retail-travel-transportation-manufacturing-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-esophagoscopes-gastroscopes-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-shock-absorber-market-size-study-by-type-air-shock-absorber-damper-shock-absorber-and-others-by-vehicle-type-passenger-car-and-commercial-vehicle-by-sales-channel-oem-and-aftermarket-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wood-preservative-chemicals-and-coatings-active-ingredients-market-size-2020-industry-growth-size-share-global-forecasts-analysis-company-profiles-competitive-landscape-and-key-regions-analysis-research-report-2020-08-27

Table of Contents

Juice in Chile

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

School and on-trade closures negatively affect sales

Move away from on-the-go formats negatively affects vending

Premium juice benefits from Chilean labelling law

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade sales unlikely to return to the pre-pandemic level

Healthier lives mean a move to lower-sugar and organic products

An opportunity to reach more conscious consumers via precise marketing

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105