Concentrates in Chile Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Concentrates has seen a similar performance to that throughout the review period in off-trade volume terms in 2020, with a slow but stable increase. However, leveraging consumers’ tight financial situation, which was caused by the lockdown and strict measures to control COVID-19 in Chile, powder concentrates has seen a particularly strong increase, due to consumption migration from other more expensive categories, such as juice and carbonates. With the advantage of serving families at a cheap pr…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning
Table of Contents
Concentrates in Chile
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Trading down means concentrates maintains growth in 2020
Only a slow transition from traditional channels to the digital era
Different brands succeed in different channels
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The challenge from on-the-go substitutes will continue
Opportunities for the growth of e-commerce
Healthy variants expected to gain importance
