Consumer Health in the United Arab Emirates Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Consumer health in the United Arab Emirates is set to record a positive performance in 2020, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic contributing as one of the major reasons for the growth. However, overall demand for many categories is set to be more subdued after initial stockpiling during lockdown in Q1 considering the recessionary macroeconomic pressures on the industry. These include an expected contraction in the population as residency in the country is linked to employment and with th…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Expatriate exodus due to COVID-19 to reduce consumer base for analgesics over 2020

Topical pain relief remains popular with herbal/traditional products gaining share

Local players poised to grow amid push to localise due to pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce set to expand further in response to COVID-19

Uncertainty over purchasing habits and expatriate population

Herbal/traditional variants to outperform standard topical analgesics

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling noted in initial stages of lockdown related to COVID-19

Knowledge of allergies continues to grow

Expansion of distribution networks among leading global players

…continued

