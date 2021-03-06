Consumer Health in the United Arab Emirates Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Consumer health in the United Arab Emirates is set to record a positive performance in 2020, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic contributing as one of the major reasons for the growth. However, overall demand for many categories is set to be more subdued after initial stockpiling during lockdown in Q1 considering the recessionary macroeconomic pressures on the industry. These include an expected contraction in the population as residency in the country is linked to employment and with th…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Expatriate exodus due to COVID-19 to reduce consumer base for analgesics over 2020
Topical pain relief remains popular with herbal/traditional products gaining share
Local players poised to grow amid push to localise due to pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce set to expand further in response to COVID-19
Uncertainty over purchasing habits and expatriate population
Herbal/traditional variants to outperform standard topical analgesics
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling noted in initial stages of lockdown related to COVID-19
Knowledge of allergies continues to grow
Expansion of distribution networks among leading global players
…continued
