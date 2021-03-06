E Waste Recycling Reuse Services Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 – 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global E Waste Recycling Reuse Services Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

Overview of the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market

As per the research study, in 2012, the global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services was worth US$9.84 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$41.36 bn by 2019. The market is estimated to register a remarkable 23.06% CAGR from 2013 to 2019. The limited shelf life of electronic products and the increasing prices of rare earth metals are boosting the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services. Moreover, the high demand for consumer electronics and information and communications technology are expected to bolster the global market.

On the other hand, the fewer number of e-waste collection zones and low awareness in developing economies are estimated to restrict the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, high e-waste management costs is another factor hampering the growth of the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market.

Among the key geographical segments, Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, thanks to rigid regulations for e-waste recovery. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for key players in the near future. The availability of cheap labor and a large quantity of e-waste in China and other developing regions of Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc., SIMS Recycling Solutions, Stena Techno World, Electronic Recyclers International Inc., CRT Recycling Inc., Cimelia Resource Recovery, Tectonics Ltd., MBA Polymers Inc., Umicore SA, and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. are some of the key players operating in the e-waste recycling and reuse services market across the globe.

Key Segments of the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market

Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Source:

Household Appliances Refrigeration Consumer and Lighting Equipment Other Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunications Products Computers and Computer Peripherals Cellular Phones

Entertainment Devices Music Systems Televisions



Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Recycle and Reuse Services:

Collection Services

Refurbishment and Reuse

Asset Management and Logistics

Triage and De-manufacturing

Material Processing & Recovery

Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Recycled Component:

Recycled Metals

Recycled Plastics

Recycled Silica

Other Recycled Components

Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, E Waste Recycling Reuse Services market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

E Waste Recycling Reuse Services Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes E Waste Recycling Reuse Services market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global E Waste Recycling Reuse Services market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

E Waste Recycling Reuse Services Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, E Waste Recycling Reuse Services market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.