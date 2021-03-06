All news

Energy Drinks in the United Kingdom Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Energy Drinks in the United Kingdom Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, energy drinks had continued to experience stable demand through both off-trade and on-trade channels, despite operating in a highly regulated environment with a sales ban for consumers under 18 years old, advertising bans, reduced availability in vending machines and the 2018 sugar tax. Nevertheless, the fast-paced lifestyles of British consumers towards the end of the review period had resulted in an increasing preference for products with added functiona…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1256997-energy-drinks-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cell-and-gene-therapy-tools-and-reagents-global-markets-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-telemetry-central-monitors-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/prader-willi-syndrome—pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-optical-food-sorting-machines-market-size-2020-provides-exclusive-vital-statistics-data-information-trends-and-competitive-landscape-details-in-this-sector-research-analysis-report-future-growth-by-2026-2020-11-25

Table of Contents

Energy Drinks in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Fewer on-the-go consumption occasions due to pandemic impacts performance of energy drinks
Reduced sugar variants experience ongoing stronger growth
Monster Energy records strong performance despite pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth expected to resume from 2021 as consumers gradually return to their daily lives
On-trade closure and uncertain future of clubs and party venues
Reduced sugar variants and berry flavours to further expand category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Three-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Siemens,ABB, Eaton, OMRON, Crouzet, Novatek Electro, PHOENIX CONTACT

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Three-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Three-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with […]
All news

Global Ice and Rain Protection System Market Demand Forecast by 2027, By top key players, applications, business statistics and research methods – globalmarketers.biz

alex

The Global Ice and Rain Protection System Market 2021(Download Free Sample) Report provides the most recent industry trends, developments, and forecast market information. This report provides in-depth insights into the Ice and Rain Protection System industry based on market size, Ice and Rain Protection System growth, development plans, and opportunities. The forecast market data, SWOT […]
All news

New study: Capacitor Switches Market Overview, Raw materials and Equipment, Shipment, Industry Growth Analysis: 2026

mangesh

The latest research on Capacitor Switches Market concisely segments the industry based on types, applications, end-use industries, key regions, and competitive landscape. Also, the report provides a detailed evaluation of the gross profit, market share, sales volume, revenue structure, growth rate, and the financial position of the major market players. The scope of development for […]