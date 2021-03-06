Global 4 Key Global Trends for Packaging in Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

All news

Beauty and personal care packaging continues to see good volume growth through increasing demand for toiletries in developing countries, where consumers are moving away from unpackaged traditional products. Finding the right combination of pack type and pack size to offer an acceptable price point is key in these markets, while the focus is on packaging innovations in developed markets, where consumers’ demand tends towards added functionality and greener packaging.

Euromonitor International’s 4 Key Global Trends for Packaging in Beauty and Personal Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market – be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

4 Key Global Trends for Packaging in Beauty and Personal Care

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Introduction

Beauty Packaging Overview

Change of Habits in Developing Markets

Convenience of Use

Value for Money

Eco-Friendly Packaging

Recommendations

….….continued

