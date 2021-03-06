Global Africa Internet Group in RetailingMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

All news

Summary

Africa Internet Group in Retailing (Kenya)

Africa Internet Group, with its Jumia Kenya internet retailing website, is positioning itself to be a launch pad for international brands entering Kenya through strategic partnerships as well as growing its operations countrywide with the aim of Jumia’s becoming the leading internet retailing channel brand in Kenya. To do this, it is engaging in consumer education and active marketing online.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

AFRICA INTERNET GROUP IN RETAILING (KENYA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Africa Internet Group: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Africa Internet Group: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

…continued

 

