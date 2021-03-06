Global Airlines in Israel Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Israel’s aviation industry has been hard hit by the pandemic as closed borders brought most fleet operations to a grinding halt. Future trips have been cancelled by cautious consumers and sales in 2020 have nosedived. The country’s largest airline, El Al, cancelled all its routes and has sought financial aid from the government. Smaller players will struggle to survive, and some are likely to fold during the early forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Airlines in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Airlines Offline, Airlines Online, Charter, Low Cost Carriers, Scheduled Airlines.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Airlines market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Airlines in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Border shutdowns bring airline sector to its knees as players struggle to survive 2020

El Al faces re-nationalisation to remain operational

RECOVERY

Eilat hopes for new wave of domestic visitors while Ben Gurion Airport installs fast-track testing stations

Biometric smart card may eliminate need for quarantine periods, and El Al’s flight to UAE marks the beginnings of a new relationship

….….continued

