Global Alcoholic Drinks in Morocco Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Throughout the review period and until 2019, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the alcoholic drinks market in Morocco recorded total volume declines annually in every category except for wine and spirits. As beer remains by far the most popular alcoholic drink in the country, declines in that category had the most negative impact on the market, although steep declines in premium lager and moderately deep declines in the largest (mid-priced) lager segment were mitigated by consist…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Alcoholic Drinks in Morocco

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade and promotion of the Green Moroccan plan boost prospects and productivity of local retailers, companies and importers in 2019

 

