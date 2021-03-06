Global Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Switzerland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Apparel and footwear specialist retailers posted yet another poor performance in 2018 mainly due to strong competition from internet retailers. Store-based sales were negatively impacted by the more interesting prices offered by pure internet players such as Zalando, About You and Sarenza. In 2018, many bricks-and-mortar players reacted by offering discounts and promotions, but with limited success in terms of sales and customer footfall.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858567-apparel-and-footwear-specialist-retailers-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-smart-door-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/crude-oil-carriers-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tall-oil-fatty-acid-derivatives-market-global-share-size-trends-and-growth-analysis-forecast-to-2021-2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-smartphone-tablet-games-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-17

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Online Retailing Negatively Impacts Store-based Apparel and Footwear Specialists

Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Choose To Restructure

Competitive Landscape

H&m Leads Sales of Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers

the Rise and Fall of Ovs in Switzerland

Increasing Competition Expected Over the Forecast Period

Channel Data

Table 1 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 6 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 7 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 8 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Modest Growth for Retailing Despite Strong Economy

Internet Retailing Drives Growth of Overall Retailing

Multi-channel Strategies Remain Key Strategy

Discounters Continues To Offer Potential

Positive Outlook for the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 35 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 36 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 37 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 38 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 39 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 40 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 41 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 42 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 43 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 44 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 45 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 46 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 47 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 48 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 49 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 50 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 51 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 52 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 53 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 54 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2018-2023

Table 55 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 56 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 57 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 58 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2018-2023

Table 59 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2018-2023

Table 60 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2018-2023

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105