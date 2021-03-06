Global Armazéns Reis SA in Retailing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Summary

Armazéns Reis SA in Retailing (Portugal)

Being originally a wholesaler and retailer of building materials, Armazéns Reis has only recently moved into retailing after Moviflor, a homewares and home furnishing store, declared bankruptcy and was subsequently taken over by Armazéns Reis. Despite experiencing a controversial bankruptcy process, Moviflor is considered a historic furniture and home decoration brand and was acquired by Armazéns Reis as a defined business strategy to reach a younger consumer stratification. As a result, beyond…

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Armazéns Reis SA in Retailing (PORTUGAL)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Private Label

Summary 1 Armazéns Reis SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Armazéns Reis SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

