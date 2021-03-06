Global Armazéns Reis SA in Retailing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

All news

Summary

Armazéns Reis SA in Retailing (Portugal)

Being originally a wholesaler and retailer of building materials, Armazéns Reis has only recently moved into retailing after Moviflor, a homewares and home furnishing store, declared bankruptcy and was subsequently taken over by Armazéns Reis. Despite experiencing a controversial bankruptcy process, Moviflor is considered a historic furniture and home decoration brand and was acquired by Armazéns Reis as a defined business strategy to reach a younger consumer stratification. As a result, beyond…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Armazéns Reis SA in Retailing (PORTUGAL)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Private Label

Summary 1 Armazéns Reis SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Armazéns Reis SA: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

…continued

 

