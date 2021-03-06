Global Avon Cosmetics Polska Sp zoo in RetailingMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Avon Cosmetics Polska Sp zoo in Retailing (Poland)

Avon Cosmetics Polska remains the largest direct selling company in Poland. The company is focusing on improving its traditional sales model thanks to newly acquired agents and their continuous education. At the same time the company is trying to combine traditional forms of direct selling with opportunities provided by the internet. Avon is improving the functioning of its website and is active in social media. With Poland being Avon’s most significant European country in terms of sales and mar…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

AVON COSMETICS POLSKA SP ZOO IN RETAILING (POLAND)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Avon Cosmetics Polska Sp zoo: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Avon Cosmetics Polska Sp zoo: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

