Global BGZ BNP Paribas SA in Consumer FinanceMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

BGZ BNP Paribas SA in Consumer Finance (Poland)

On 31 May 2016, a branch of the French Sygma Banque Société Anonyme (Joint-Stock Company), Sygma Banque in Poland, became a part of BGZ BNP Paribas SA. The bank that BNP absorbed is specialised in consumer loans and financing the purchasing of consumer goods by offering credit cards and instalment loans. Sygma Banque is one of the leaders of the Polish credit cards industry, with its portfolio comprising approximately 650,000 credit cards in circulation in 2016.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA IN CONSUMER FINANCE (POLAND)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 BGZ BNP Paribas SA.: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

 

…continued

 

