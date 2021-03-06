All news

Global CONAD – Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl in Retailing (Italy) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

In 2016, CONAD launched its new Pet Store Conad banner in order to take advantage of Italian consumers’ increasing expenditure of pet food and pet care products in spite of economic uncertainty. The company ended the year with 15 stores, with the plan being to eventually have more than 100 outlets. The company also opened a new superstore concept in Naples called Fuorigrotta, which is a 1,650 sq m urban store which focuses on high quality fresh produce often bought on a daily basis.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

