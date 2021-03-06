Global Consumer Appliances in China Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Key consumer appliances categories, including fridge freezers, automatic washing machines, microwaves, built-in hobs and cooker hoods, saw growth constrained by high levels of penetration and a slow housing market in China in 2019. However, less well-developed categories, such as automatic washer dryers, dishwashers, ovens and range cookers, saw strong growth at the end of the review period underpinned by rising consumer-awareness, compatibility with evolving consumer lifestyles and functions de…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation

Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements

Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want

Internet retailing continues to gain share

Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 4 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 14 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 21 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 22 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

