Global Consumer Appliances in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

A shrinking consumer base and already deep penetration in key categories militate against volume growth in the Japanese consumer appliances market. Consequently, there is a growing pressure on manufacturers to generate value through the development of more sophisticated, higher-end products. Already hectic modern consumer lifestyles are being made even busier by efforts to increase female participation in the paid workforce in order to address Japan’s severe labour shortage and stimulate the eco…

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Constraints on volumes place growing onus on premiumisation

Convenience and connectivity

Domestic companies remain dominant, but competitive landscape shifting

Electronics and appliance specialists dominate but internet retailing growing

Potential in targeting demand for time-saving convenience

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 4 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 14 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 21 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 22 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rising temperatures boost sales of air conditioners

Relatively high consumer acceptance of connectivity in air conditioners

Growing consumer focus on air quality

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Panasonic’s lead supported by strong distribution and housing business

Balmuda benefits from focus on aesthetics of design

CATEGORY DATA

Table 35 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 36 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 37 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 38 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 39 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 42 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 43 Production of Air Conditioners: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….continued

