Global Consumer Electronics 2017: New Insights and System Refresher Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Consumers are spending more on consumer electronics products as value growth kept pace with volume growth. Newer products like wearables and wireless speakers are growth drivers for manufacturers and retailers. Mature product categories like laptops and LCD TVs remain resilient as innovations in products like convertible laptops and Ultra HD TVs are protecting manufacturers’ profitability.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Electronics 2017: New Insights and System Refresher global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, LCD TVs by Screen Type, Mobile Phones by Type of Contract, Portable Consumer Electronics, Smartphones by OS, Tablets by OS, TVs by Network Connectivity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

